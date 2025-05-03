Türkiye denies opening airspace for Netanyahu's plane

3 May. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye has denied information about opening its airspace for the plane of the Israeli Prime Minister. Netanyahu is scheduled to visit Azerbaijan next week.

Türkiye will not open its airspace for the plane of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will visit Azerbaijan next week, the Center for Combating Disinformation at the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration informed.

According to the Center, Türkiye has closed its skies to Israeli planes and is not going to make an exception for Netanyahu's aircraft.