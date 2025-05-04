Istanbul warned of another month of underground activity

4 May. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish seismologist Şükrü Ersoy warned about another month of seismic activity in Istanbul. According to him, aftershocks after the earthquake may continue during this period of time.

The specialist noted that aftershocks could a magnitude of 4.0. He added that it could last even longer, although its intensity typically diminishes within a week.

Let us remind you that the earthquake was recorded in Istanbul on April 23. The magnitude of the quake was 6.2 points. Subsequent aftershocks followed, resulting in 236 injuries.