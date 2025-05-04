Israel promises to respond to Houthi attack

4 May. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel would prepare a sevenfold response to the missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv by the Yemeni Houthis.

According to the Israeli Defense Ministry press service, Israel Katz said, "Whoever harms us, we will strike them sevenfold".

In addition to this, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to hold consultations with the heads of the country's security agencies regarding the Houthi attack. They will discuss retaliatory actions to the missile attack.

The Israeli ambulance service added that eight people had been injured as a result of the rocket attack on the airport. They are currently in the hospital with various injuries.

The attack on the airport in Tel Aviv took place this morning. It was carried out by the Shiite military-political movement "Ansar Allah" (Houthis), which controls northern Yemen.

The city's airport had to temporarily suspend operations. The Israel Defense Forces said that an investigation into this incident is underway.