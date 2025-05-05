Erdogan reveals how Cyprus issue to be resolved

5 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for Turkish Cypriots and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as a guarantor.

"We continue to fully support President Ersin Tatar's vision for a two-state solution," Erdogan said.

According to him, Türkiye will continue to fulfill our responsibilities and remain constructive in the areas of cooperation that were agreed upon between the two neighboring states on the island.

The head of state stressed that Türkiye will always stand by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on this path and maintain its solidarity indefinitely.