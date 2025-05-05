Houthis threaten to establish complete air blockade of Israel

5 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yemen's Houthis plan to establish a complete air blockade of Israel by attacking its airports, the group's spokesman Yahya Saria said.

According to him, in response to Israel’s decision to expand its operation in Gaza, they will work to establish a complete air blockade of Israel by launching multiple attacks on the airports, primarily Ben Gurion Airport.

On May 4, the IDF press office said that servicemen had detected the launch of a rocket toward Israeli territory and had attempted to intercept it. The Israeli army later said that the rocket's debris fell near Ben-Gurion Airport. According to a Yemeni Houthi spokesman, the rebels struck the airport with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

Israel's state broadcaster Kan reported that the airport had resumed receiving and dispatching planes after temporarily suspending operations.