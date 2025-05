5 May. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kyrgyz Institute of Seismology reported that an earthquake had been recorded on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The magnitude of the tremors was 4.3 points. They occurred at 4:20 local time, with the epicenter located on the territory of Tajikistan.

The institute noted that in the villages of Kara-Teyit, Karamyk, Shibee the intensity of the tremors reached approximately 3 points. No serious damage was reported in the country.