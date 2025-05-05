Lavrov to visit Yerevan

5 May. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Foreign Ministry announced the upcoming visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to Yerevan.

According to the press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the trip will take place in the near future.

"The visit is planned for the near future. We will announce the date closer to the visit",

Ani Badalyan said.

Earlier this year, Lavrov promised to accept the invitation from his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan and come to Yerevan.

"I will definitely take advantage of the invitation that Ararat Samvelovich confirmed to me today to visit Yerevan. We will also resume and maintain regular dialogue between the deputy ministers",

the Russian Minister said.