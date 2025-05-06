Trump suggests some trade deals may come soon

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that his administration could strike trade deals with some countries as soon as this week, offering the prospect of relief for trading partners seeking to avoid higher U.S. import duties.
“It could very well be,” Trump said when asked whether any trade agreements were coming this week.
The U.S. leader didn’t specify any countries.
“We’re negotiating with many countries, but at the end of this, I’ll set my own deals - because I set the deal, they don’t set the deal,” Trump said.