6 May. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is conducting negotiations regarding buying of a natural gas-fired power plant in Türkiye, Turkish media reported.

According to Bloomberg HT, the deal concerns the purchase of the Central Anatolia Gas Thermal Power Plant, owned by Gama Enerji A.Ş. The plant has a capacity is 870 MW.

The deal may amount to $225-250 million.

Sources note that SOCAR has not yet submitted a legally binding offer.