Putin and Xi Jinping to meet on May 8

6 May. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On May 8, talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will be held in Moscow, according to Yuri Ushakov, the Russian presidential aide for international affairs.

"May 8. The main event is the official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping... The official visit will be quite eventful. The talks will begin in a narrow format, then in an expanded format",

Ushakov said.

During the talks, Putin and Xi Jinping are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral and international topics, Ushakov clarified.

The Chinese leader will arrive in Russia on a state visit on May 7. He will have meetings with the Russian leadership and take part in events marking Victory Day.

Vladimir Putin will visit China in late August or early September, Ushakov added.