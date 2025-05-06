Russia and China become Kazakhstan's main trading partners

6 May. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade and Integration released a list of the republic's largest trading partners in 2024.

China took first place, followed by Russia, while Italy rounded out the top three. According to the ministry, these three countries accounted for the majority of both exports and imports over the past year.

Crude oil accounts for more than half of Kazakhstan's exports, accounting for almost $43 billion out of the country's $81 billion in exports. The republic also exports uranium, copper and copper ores, ferroalloys, natural gas and other goods to the international market.

The main imports last year included passenger cars ($2.3 billion) and aircraft ($1.8 billion), the ministry noted in a statement.