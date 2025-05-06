Egypt hopes for increase in flow of Russian tourists

6 May. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathi stated that the country hopes for an increase in the number of tourists from Russia.

"We need planes and airlines flying from various Russian airports to Egyptian resorts. I hope that once the political and security situation in the region improves, the number of tourists from Russia will increase",

Sherif Fathi said.

According to last year's results, Russians ranked second among foreign visitors to Egypt, surpassing travelers from Germany. At the same time, in general, the foreign tourist flow to Egypt reached a record high in 2024 - 15.7 million people, RIA Novosti reports.