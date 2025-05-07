Russia concerned about India-Pakistan escalation

7 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is concerned about the escalation between India and Pakistan, the disagreements need to be resolved through diplomatic means, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"Of course, we are concerned about the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, which followed the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22," Zakharova said.

According to her, Russia is a consistent supporter of normalizing relations between New Delhi and Islamabad and maintains close contacts with its Indian and Pakistani partners.

Indo-Pakistani relations have been strained since the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 25 Indians and one Nepali.