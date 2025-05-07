EU plans tariffs on 100 bln euros of U.S. goods - report

7 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union plans to hit about 100 billion euros ($113.26 billion) worth of U.S. goods with additional tariffs if trade talks fail to deliver a satisfactory result for the bloc, Bloomberg reported.

The proposed retaliatory measures will be shared with member states as early as Wednesday and consultations will last for a month before the list is finalized, the report said.

The new EU counter-measure list will come on top of the 21 billion euros of U.S. goods already targeted by EU levies in response to Donald Trump’s 25% duty on steel and aluminium exports.

The EU agreed earlier this month to delay for 90 days the implementation of those measures after the U.S. lowered his so-called reciprocal rate on most EU exports to 10% from 20% while the negotiations are taking place.