Trumps says U.S. stops bombing Houthis

7 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that his country stops attacking the Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah.

"The Houthis have announced to us at least, that they don't want to fight anymore. They just don't want to fight, and we will honor that, and we will stop the bombings, and they have capitulated," Donald Trump said.

According to him, the U.S. is going to stop the bombing of the Houthis effective immediately.

On March 15, the U.S. started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen.