Moscow restrictions causes Baku flights delays

7 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flights scheduled from Baku to Moscow are delayed due to the closure of airspace at the destination, the AZAL press service reported.

According to the press service, passengers of the delayed flights are provided with all necessary means following the airline's regulations.

At the same time, AZAL's flights scheduled from Baku to Mumbai, India, have been postponed due to the closure of airspace over Pakistan.

It was noted that AZAL is closely monitoring the situation, guided by flight safety, and will inform passengers about any updates.