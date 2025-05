7 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze was elected chairman of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party.

It was noted that Kobakhidze was elected at a congress in Tbilisi.

The position had been vacant since the party's previous chairman, Irakli Garibashvili, announced his retirement from politics. From February 2024 till April 2025 he served for the second time as chairman of Georgian Dream.

Irakli Kobakhidze served as chairman of the Georgian Dream party from 2021 to 2024.