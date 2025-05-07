India-Pakistan conflict may hit Russians’ consumer basket

7 May. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian analysts have found out that the conflict flaring up between India and Pakistan could seriously affect the supply of a number of goods important to Russians. In particular, the supply of medicines, rice, tea, and clothing may be hit.

If the conflict between India and Pakistan that escalated last night is not nipped in the bud, Russians could feel its consequences: supplies from these countries worth almost $5 bln a year could completely cease or be severely impacted, including medicines, rice, tea, gadgets, as well as clothing and textiles, statistics show.

To a greater extent, this will influence goods, which Russia purchases from the country for $4.92 bln, mainly computers ($500.3 mln), inexpensive Indian generics, which make up a significant part of the consumer basket of Russians ($420 mln), and smartphones ($238.8 mln).