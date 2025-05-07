Pashinyan refuses to hold early parliamentary elections

7 May. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan does not intend to hold early parliamentary elections. According to him, the government continues to work in the normal mode.

There will be no early parliamentary elections, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a conversation with journalists.

"We are not going to hold early parliamentary elections. The government is working in the usual mode,”

- Nikol Pashinyan said.

He explained the rumors about his intention to initiate early parliamentary elections by active communication with citizens "without intermediaries."