Serbian president arrives in Moscow - report

8 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has arrived in Moscow to participate in the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, media reported.

Earlier, the plane of the Serbian leader landed in Baku. According to the TASS source, the landing was scheduled for refueling.

The day before, it was reported that Lithuania and Latvia had closed their airspace to the plane of the Serbian president, who was scheduled to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9.

As part of his visit to Russia, the Serbian leader is expected to hold a personal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In total, 29 world leaders are expected to attend the Victory Day commemorations in Moscow.