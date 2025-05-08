Erdogan outlines role of Akkuyu NPP for Turkey

8 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has reached a qualitatively new level thanks to the Akkuyu NPP project, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a number of wind and solar plants, he pointed out Ankara's investments in the energy sector, declaring they had made "significant investments in every area," starting from nuclear energy to hydropower, from wind to geothermal, from solar energy to oil and natural gas.

The Turkish president recalled some of the key projects, including the Akkuyu Nuclear Power plant, as well as discoveries in the Black Sea and Gabar.