Wizz Air opens base at Zvartnots Airport

8 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will open its base at Armenia's Zvartnots International Airport in October 2025.

The opening of the base in Yerevan will be accompanied by new direct flights to eight destinations in 6 countries this winter.

From October 2025, passengers can enjoy direct flights between Yerevan and Bari, Bucharest, Hamburg, Naples, Nice, Memmingen, Paphos and Prague, Sputnik Armenia reported.

This expansion was made possible by the opening of Wizz Air’s base at the airport, which will house two modern Airbus A321neo aircraft (239 seats).