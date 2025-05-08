Russia-U.S. trade turnover up 1.5 times

8 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The volume of import of Russian goods to the U.S. totaled $523 mln in March 2025, up 53.8% against February, according to data published in the report of the Department of Commerce.

The trade turnover between Russia and the U.S. equaled $573 mln, having increased by 47% from the figure in February ($390 mln).

Exports of U.S. goods to Russia stayed flat in monthly terms and amounted to $50 mln.

As indicated in documents released by the Department of Commerce, imports of Russian goods by the U.S. are growing for the third time in a row.