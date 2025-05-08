New Pope elected

8 May. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The new head of the Roman Catholic Church has been elected by the cardinals participating in the conclave. This became known thanks to the white smoke coming from the chimney installed in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, where the voting took place.

A total of 133 cardinals took part in the election of the Pope. To be elected, a candidate needed to secure two-thirds of the votes – 89 in total. Although the College of Cardinals includes 252 people, only those under the age of 80 can participate in the conclave.

American Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected the 267th Pope. He took the name Leo XIV.

Pope Francis, his predecessor, passed away from a stroke on April 22 at the age of 88. He had served as head of the Roman Catholic Church since 2013.