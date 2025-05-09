AZAL Baku-Moscow flights resumed

9 May. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

AZAL flights on the Baku-Moscow-Baku route are fully operated after the restrictions were lifted.

AZAL reported on the resumption of flights on the Baku-Moscow-Baku route after the lifting of restrictions on flights over the capital of the Russian Federation.

"Due to the lifting of restrictions on the use of airspace over Moscow (Russia), AZAL flights on the Baku-Moscow-Baku route were resumed from yesterday evening and are now operated as scheduled in the normal mode,”

– the AZAL press service reported.

Yesterday, several AZAL flights from Baku to Moscow were postponed due to flight restrictions.