Today, Victory Day is celebrated in the capital of Georgia. Festive events, attended by the top officials of the state, were held in Kikvidze Park. In addition, the Immortal Regiment march is being held in the capital of Georgia.

Funeral wreaths were laid at the monument to Hero of the Soviet Union Meliton Kantaria, who, together with Mikhail Yegorov, raised the Victory Banner on the roof of the Reichstag building in May 1945. The Russian Interests Section of the Swiss Embassy, ​​the Belarusian Embassy and the top officials of Georgia, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, President of the country Mikheil Kavelashvili and Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili participated in the ceremony.

"We honor the memory of those who died during World War II. Fascism was the greatest evil, and the defeat of fascism is a very important event, which is why this date is celebrated. Today, I would like once again to congratulate all veterans,”

– Irakli Kobakhidze said.

