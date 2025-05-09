Pope Leo XIV to be enthroned on May 18

9 May. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Prefecture of the Papal House has announced the date of the enthronement of the new Pope, Leo XIV. It will take place on May 18.

Before the ceremony, Leo XIV will hold meetings with the diplomatic corps and international journalists who covered the latest events in the Vatican. According to preliminary data, over 4,000 media outlets have sent requests for accreditation. The first such meeting with media representatives was held by Leo XIV’s predecessor, Pope Francis in 2013.