11 May. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

During a final statement on a series of negotiations with world leaders present at the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow is proposing that Kiev resume peace talks in the near future.

First of all, he recalled that Russia had never refused negotiation initiatives in three years of a special military operation – Kiev did not want to negotiate and even legally prohibited itself from doing so. It was Kiev, he noted, that interrupted the diplomatic process in 2022.

"Despite everything, we propose that the Kiev authorities resume the negotiations that they interrupted at the end of 2022, and without any preconditions",

Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian leader announced the time and place of the meeting. The talks will take place in Istanbul on May 15.

"We propose to start without delay next Thursday, May 15, in Istanbul – where the talks were held before, and where they were interrupted",

Vladimir Putin said.

Later, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov noted that Russia would be represented at the negotiations with Kiev by a delegation of the appropriate level, but did not specify whether it would include diplomats or military personnel.

"A proposal on negotiations without preconditions has been made. They need to come and begin negotiations. This is quite easy if they want it, of course",

Yuri Ushakov said.

Ushakov also said that Russia is now waiting for Kiev's response to the new negotiating initiative.