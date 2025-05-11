Baku to host Turkic World Literature Festival

11 May. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

From May 24 to 31, the capital of Azerbaijan will host the IV Turkic World Literature and Book Festival. The cultural event will be held with the participation of the International Union of Turkic Authors.

The program of the event involves revealing the literary heritage of each of the Turkic countries on a certain day. For example, guests will be able to discover new authors from Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye or Kazakhstan on a particular day.

Visitors can explore new literary horizons of the Turkic world in the park of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan in Baku