Kurdish PKK disbands and ends conflict with Turkey

12 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, has decided to dissolve itself and end its armed struggle, the Iraqi media broadcaster Rudaw reported on Monday.

The closing declaration of the 12th congress that the PKK held on May 5-7 in northern Iraq, in response to a call in February from its jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan to disarm and disband.

In a statement, the group said it had “carried the Kurdish issue to a level where it can be solved by democratic politics, and the P.K.K. has completed its mission in that sense.”

Thus, the PKK announced its dissolution and the end of more than four decades of armed struggle against Turkey.