12 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S.'s priority in resolving the conflict in Ukraine is an immediate ceasefire and an end to hostilities, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a telephone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

"The Secretary reaffirmed the U.S. position on the Russia-Ukraine war: our top priority remains bringing an end to the fighting and an immediate ceasefire," the U.S. Department of State said.

When discussing the aggravation of the conflict between India and Pakistan, the diplomats emphasized the need for both sides to maintain the ceasefire and to continue to communicate.

Rubio expressed U.S. support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications.