Media: India and Pakistan discuss ceasefire agreement

12 May. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to media reports, the military leadership of India and Pakistan is discussing ceasefire negotiations.

"The commanders of military operations of India and Pakistan are negotiating a ceasefire agreement between the two countries",

News 18 reported.

The second round of talks between the military of the two countries is scheduled to take place on May 13.

Let us remind you that India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on the evening of May 10. This information was also confirmed by US President Donald Trump.