Hamas releases Israeli-American hostage

13 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Hamas radical movement released a U.S.-Israeli hostage yesterday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that Edan Alexander, an Israeli-U.S. hostage who was released from the captivity in the Gaza Strip, has safely arrive in Israel.

"A short while ago, accompanied by IDF forces, the returning hostage, IDF soldier Edan Alexander, crossed the border into Israeli territory," the statement reads.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has also confirmed Edan Alexander’s release and vowed to continue efforts to release the remaining hostages in Gaza.