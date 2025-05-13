Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia for first foreign trip

13 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has arrived in Saudi Arabia on his first state visit after taking the post of the 47th head of state in January.

Trump's plane landed at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on May 13. Today, the U.S. leader is expected to meet with Saudi leaders and also take part in a Saudi-U.S. investment forum.

On May 13-16, Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. The U.S. delegation includes State Secretary Marco Rubio, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, among others.

During the trip, the delegation will focus on expanding investment cooperation with the Arabian monarchies and will also address defense and security issues, including those related to the settlement of conflicts in the Gaza Strip, Yemen and Ukraine.