U.S. inks $600 billion deal with Saudi Arabia

14 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump kicked off his trip to the Gulf with a $600 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia to invest in the U.S.

Trump and the Saudi crown prince signed an agreement covering energy, defense, mining and other areas.

As part of the agreement, Saudi-based DataVolt, will invest $20 bln towards U.S. AI centers; while Google, Oracle, Salesforce, AMD, and Uber have pledged $80 bln in technology across both countries.

Meanwhile, U.S. companies Hill International, Jacobs, Parsons, and AECOM are taking on infrastructure projects inside Saudi Arabia worth a total of $2 billion, including the expansion of Riyadh’s King Salman International Airport.

GE Vernova will also send out gas turbines and “energy solutions” worth $14.2 billion, while Boeing will sell 737-8 passenger aircraft to Saudi jet rental service AviLease for a cool $4.8 billion.

Trump will go on from Riyadh to Qatar on Wednesday and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday in a trip that is focused on investment rather than security matters in the Middle East.