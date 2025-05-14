Iran proposes U.S. to establish nuclear consortium

14 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has proposed the creation of a joint nuclear-enrichment venture involving American investments as an alternative to Washington’s demand that it dismantle its nuclear program, The New York Times reported citing sources.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, proposed the idea to U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, when the two men held direct and indirect talks in Oman on May 11.

A regional nuclear venture might involve Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Iran’s proposal entails the establishment of a three-country nuclear consortium in which Iran would enrich uranium to a low grade, beneath that needed for nuclear weapons, and then ship it to other Arab countries for civilian use.

A deal that would allow Iran to enrich uranium to 3.67% would bear similarity to the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers. But a major difference would be the on-the-ground presence of representatives from other countries - perhaps even the United States - to provide an extra layer of oversight and involvement.