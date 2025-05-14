XVI 'Russia - Islamic World' forum underway in Kazan

14 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 16th International Economic Forum ‘Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum’ has opened in Kazan today.

This year’s event will run from May 13 to 18. The forum will be attended by participants from 103 countries.

The Forum is attended by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, former President of Turkmenistan and Chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty (People’s Council) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as well as Deputy Prime Ministers from Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan.

Representing Russia, Deputy Prime Ministers Alexey Overchuk, Vitaly Savelyev, and Marat Khusnullin, along with multiple federal ministers, have also arrived in Kazan.

Digitalization is the central theme of this year’s forum. The topic will be explored during the flagship plenary session on 16 May, while a total of 141 business conferences hosted at Kazan Expo will address 20 key thematic areas, collectively forming the event’s comprehensive business program.

Russia values friendly relations with the Islamic world and will further enhance these ties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening ceremony of the 9th Forum of the Young Diplomats from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries held on the sidelines of the ‘Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum’ event.

According to the top diplomat, Russia and the Islamic world states share common goals.