Georgia expects clarity from USA on strategic partnership

14 May. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tbilisi expects clarity from Washington regarding the strategic partnership, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said.

"We expect certain messages from the USA when we talk about a qualitative reset of relations and a fair attitude towards Georgia",

Maka Bochorishvili said.

She emphasized the importance for Georgia to have a strategic partnership with the USA. To do this, according to her, it is essential for the country's leadership to understand what the position of the new US administration led by Donald Trump is with regard to Tbilisi.

Let us remind you that the day before, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze sent a large open letter to US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, expressing confusion over the White House's silence on resetting relations between the two countries