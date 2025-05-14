Former Defense Minister arrested in Georgia

14 May. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A court ordered the arrest of the Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili, who held this post during the presidency of Mikheil Saakashvili.

Last month, the court ordered Okruashvili to pay bail in the amount of more than $7,300. However, according to the prosecutor's office, the former official did not intend to pay the bail and stated that he would not comply with the obligations imposed on him. The former Georgian Defense Minister also decided to ignore the meeting of the parliamentary commission investigating the facts of Saakashvili's illegal activities.

As a result, today the court replaced the bail with arrest.

Let us recall that the day before, the parliament of the republic adopted a bill prohibiting the establishment of parties that are similar to banned political associations.