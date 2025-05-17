Marco Rubio calls Sergey Lavrov in connection with Istanbul meeting

17 May. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Washington for the first time directly communicated with Moscow after the resumption of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul: Secretary of State Marco Rubio called his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss cooperation between Russia and the United States in resolving the Ukrainian conflict.

This afternoon, the first official contact took place between the Russian and American leadership after the new round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks held in Istanbul yesterday: the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to the Russian ministry, the conversation was mostly devoted to an exchange of views between the ministers on the new agreements reached by the Russian and Ukrainian sides during direct negotiations in Istanbul.