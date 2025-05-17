Azerbaijan counters Armenia's revanchist provocation at Eurovision

17 May. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The second semi-final of Eurovision 2025 could have been remembered for the political provocation of the Armenian singer Parg, who was going to depict the re-occupation of Karabakh. Fortunately, the Azerbaijani team, having contacted the Swiss organizers, managed to remove revanchist and nationalist elements from his performance.

As representatives of the Azerbaijani delegation to the 69th Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel said, the Parg singer’s team from Armenia planned to make a political show out of his performance in the second semi-final with a straightforward revanchist call for the re-occupation of Azerbaijani territories in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

Parg, with the song Survivor, intended to perform in a suit resembling combat armor, against the backdrop of two moving metal structures: one in the shape of the territory of the Republic of Armenia, and the other in the shape of the territories of the Eastern Zangezur and Karabakh economic regions of Azerbaijan, which were controlled by the Armenian occupation forces for three decades.

During the singer’s performance, the structures were supposed to be connected, thus proclaiming the need for Armenia to take revenge in the war with Azerbaijan for Azerbaijani lands. At the same time, Parg was going to depict a symbolic victory of his lyrical hero.

The Azerbaijani delegation immediately contacted the Swiss organizers of Eurovision 2025, explained to them the overt political, aggressive and predatory nature of Parg's performance and achieved that the anti-Azerbaijani elements were eliminated and the revanchist provocation did not take place.