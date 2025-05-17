Donald Trump promises to call to Vladimir Putin on Monday

17 May. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Russia

US leader Donald Trump announced his intention to call Russian President Vladimir Putin in two days for the sake of the Ukrainian settlement. He added that immediately after the conversation with Putin, he will call the Ukrainian leadership and the heads of key US NATO partners.

US President Donald Trump announced today that he plans to organize a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin next Monday, May 19.

According to him, this round of Russian-US high-level talks will cover two topics: first, the Ukrainian settlement, and second, trade between Russia and the US.