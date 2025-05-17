Sahiba Gafarova to represent Azerbaijan at Pope Leo XIV inauguration

17 May. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan, which traditionally maintains good ties with the Vatican, will attend the enthronement ceremony of Pope Leo XIV at the level of the speaker of the parliament. Sahiba Gafarova has already arrived in Rome.

This evening, the speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, arrived in Rome together with other Azerbaijani MPs. The purpose of the visit of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation is to attend the solemn ceremony of the enthronement of the new Pope Leo XIV.

At the Rome airport, Sahiba Gafarova and the parliamentary delegation were met by diplomatic representatives of Azerbaijan in Italy and the Vatican Rashid Aslanov and Ilgar Mukhtarov, as well as Vatican diplomats.