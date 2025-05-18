Inauguration of Pope Leo XIV begins in Vatican

18 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The solemn ceremony of the enthronement of the new Pope Leo XIV has begun in the Vatican. He already greeted the crowd in St. Peter's Square.

The enthronement of the new Pope Leo XIV is taking place in the Vatican, on St. Peter's Square, where both ordinary citizens and a number of world leaders have gathered.

Before the start of the ceremony, the pontiff drove through the square in a white car and greeted thousands of people who gathered to take part in the historic event.

During the enthronement, according to ancient custom, Leo XIV will be given the symbols of papal authority: the fisherman's ring and the pallium.

The head of the Ministry of Culture Olga Lyubimova with deputies arrived from Russia for the enthronement of the Pope. Speaker of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova is taking part in the ceremony from Azerbaijan. Georgia is represented in the Vatican by President Mikheil Kavelashvili and his wife.