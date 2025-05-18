Ilia II appealed to Leo XIV to protect true values

18 May. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The oldest among the primates of the Christian churches, Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II, addressed Pope Leo XIV on the occasion of his enthronement, calling on the Catholic leader to work for the benefit of both Catholics and all humanity.

The Primate of the Georgian Orthodox Church, Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II, sent an official appeal to the 267th Pope Leo XIV, who was enthroned today. In the letter, Ilia II expressed hope for the active participation of the head of the Catholics in protecting true religious and human values.

"In our difficult times, full of contradictions, your support for the defense of true values, your determination and firmness will be of great importance for the whole world,”

– Ilia II wrote.

The Catholicos-Patriarch explained that the role of the Pope of Rome means great responsibility, and also called for maintaining friendly relations between Roman Catholics and Georgian Orthodox, recalling that the churches were founded by the apostle brothers Peter and Andrew.

"This still gives our relations exceptional respect,”

– Ilia II wrote.

In conclusion of his address, the Catholicos-Patriarch said that he prays for the success of Leo XIV and the contribution of his papal work to the history of mankind.