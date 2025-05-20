Iran receives U.S. proposal on holding next round of talks

20 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has received a proposal regarding the timing and venue of a fifth round of talks with the United States toward resolving the crisis around Tehran’s nuclear program, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.

"We have received a proposal regarding the next round of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. that is currently being considered," Kazem Gharibabadi said.

The U.S. and Iran have held four rounds of Oman-brokered talks on settling differences around Tehran’s nuclear program. The first round was held in Muscat on April 12, the second one - in Rome on April 19, and the third and fourth rounds took place in the Omani capital city on April 26 and May 11. At the talks, the Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff headed the U.S. delegation.