Tbilisi appoints new ambassadors to Italy and Hungary

20 May. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's interests in Italy and Hungary will be represented by new ambassadors Tamara Liluashvili and Nikoloz Laliashvili. According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, they will take office on July 1.

Tamara Liluashvili has been appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia. She will also serve as Tbilisi's permanent representative to a number of UN structures in Rome. Previously, Liluashvili was ambassador to Hungary and Bulgaria.

Nikoloz Laliashvili has been appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Hungary. Previously, the diplomat was the country's ambassador to Kazakhstan, and also worked in the Georgian Defense Ministry and the Security Council.