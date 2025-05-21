Washington considers possible measures against Georgia

21 May. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Marco Rubio's social networks

The US leadership is currently studying whether the policy of the Georgian authorities contradicts US national interests and whether it is worth implementing certain measures against it, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

”We will consider the issue and decide whether it is in our national interest to have an anti-US government in an important part of the world,”

– the diplomat said.