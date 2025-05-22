U.S. negotiating with Hamas in Doha - report

22 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States has been talking with Hamas through an American intermediary in Doha this week in hopes of brokering an Israel-Gaza ceasefire agreement, CNN reported citing a source familiar with the matter.

The talks have been led on the U.S. side by Bishara Bahbah, the American-Palestinian who led the group “Arab Americans for Trump” during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Israel also began indirect talks with Hamas in the Qatari capital on Saturday, and working level dialogue continues.

In the past, the US has gone through Qatar and Egypt to correspond with Hamas.