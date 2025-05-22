Russia-Ukraine talks to be held in Vatican?

22 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine may be held in the Vatican in mid-June, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, a U.S. delegation will also be present at these talks. The delegation will include Secretary of State and acting national security advisor Marco Rubio and presidential envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

Earlier, the new Pope, Leo XIV, said the Holy See is ready to promote the peace process in Ukraine, including to host talks. U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed this initiative.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine were held in Istanbul on May 16.